ONE patient was expected to be taken to hospital after a car crash slowed traffic at a major Newcastle West intersection on Wednesday morning.
Ambulance paramedics, firefighters and police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at Hunter Street and Stewart Avenue just before 10.30am.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed one person was being taken to hospital in Newcastle.
The nature of their injuries and condition was not yet known.
Traffic in the area was affected for a short time while emergency services were at the scene, including Fire and Rescue NSW crews, who set up in the middle of the intersection while they worked.
Traffic was beginning to flow again by about 11am.
Witnesses noticed two cars at the scene with their bonnets crushed in, and at least one of them was loaded on a tow truck on Wednesday morning.
