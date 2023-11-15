Newcastle the team to beat at NSW Country cricket titles

COACH Shane Burley accepts it goes with the territory that Newcastle will be the team everyone wants to beat on their dual-purpose trip to Tamworth this week.
A new-look Newcastle Blasters will play in a revamped Regional Bash T20 competition on Friday, before three consecutive 50-over NSW Country Championships matches.
As defending Regional Bash title-holders and reigning four-time NSW Country champions, Newcastle are the prized scalp for their rivals and Burley is confident his players will rise to the challenge.
"I think so, for sure," Burley said.
"Newcastle's always in that position. Even before we won four in a row, going back 20 years or so, Newcastle was always the tall poppy.
"We're the biggest country city I guess, and the other teams want to measure themselves and knock us off.
"That's fine. It's good motivation for the boys."
Newcastle may have lost a couple of key contributors from last season, in opening batsman Joey Gillard and all-rounder Daniel Chillingworth, but Burley said his 15-man squad would be just as strong.
"It's a good squad," Burley said.
"We've got depth in every position. We'll have three spinners, our seam attack is good and our batting is strong.
"It's just a case of playing to our capabilities and executing."
Newcastle's first assignment will be North Coast on Friday in round one of a reduced Regional Bash.
The Blasters have been strengthened by merging with the Lake Mac Attack, in a competition reduced from 24 teams to eight.
If Newcastle win their opener, they face a second T20 opponent on Friday, then the winner of that game qualifies for the tournament final, which will be played as the curtain-raiser before the Big Bash League clash between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades in January.
On Saturday, Newcastle switch to 50-over mode and will face North Coast, Illawarra and Central North in their pool games.
The top side to emerge after the three round games will qualify for the Country Championships final, to be played at a date and venue to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, the Blasters women's team will meet Riverina - the undefeated southern pool winners - in the Country NSW Women's Bash T20 final at Cricket Central in Sydney on Sunday.
NEWCASTLE: Nick Foster (c), Logan Weston, Josh McTaggart, Adrian Chad, Jeff Goninan (Stockton), Daniel Arms, (Charlestown), Daniel McGovern, Aaron Wivell, Pat Magann (Wallsend), Aaron Bills (Wests), Josh Claridge (Waratah-Mayfield), Ben Balcomb (Hamwicks), AJ Isherwood (Belmont), Josh Bennett (Uni), Daniel Williams (Cardiff-Boolaroo).
** MULTI-talented Caoimhe Bray describes Ellyse Perry as her idol and appears well on the way to emulating the champion all-rounder.
The 14-year-old from Denman scored the first-ever century for Greater Hunter Coast in their Brewer Shield win against Gordon at Cahill Oval.
Bray first took 2-20 to help restrict Gordon to 4-190, then steered her team to victory with an unbeaten 106.
It continued her impressive form in NSW Premier Cricket's under-18 competition, after last season scoring 510 runs at an average of 42.5, as well as taking 23 wickets.
She was also in prolific form at the recent NSW Country under-15 titles in Singleton, at which she was dismissed only once in scoring 316 runs, including 123 not out against Riverina. For good measure, she took eight wickets for five runs across the three games in which she bowled.
Bray is also highly regarded for her footballing potential.
The Newcastle Jets Academy trainee was named goalkeeper of the tournament after representing Northern NSW at the under-14 national championships earlier this year, and has been invited to attend a Junior Matildas training camp next week.
Perry is now established as one of the all-time greats of women's cricket, but for many years she juggled it with soccer, appearing in 50 national-league games for three clubs. She also represented the Matildas 18 times before focusing on a full-time cricket career.
** FATHER Time is a relentless opponent, as Belmont veterans Jamie Heath and Tony Bristow might testify.
After starting the season with the Seagulls, Heath has taken a game off to recharge and recuperate, while Bristow is sidelined indefinitely.
Belmont skipper Luke Muddle is banking on Heath returning next week after resting his legs during the round-six clash against Ham-Wicks.
"He ruled himself out this game for being too old," Muddle said with a laugh.
"He should be back against Charlestown."
Heath might be in the twilight of an illustrious career that earned him six Sheffield Shield caps, but the 46-year-old remains a driving force at Belmont. "With his experience, he's been great for us," Muddle said.
Heath is a veritable spring chicken compared to Bristow, who at 58 is the most senior first-grader in recent memory.
The wicket-keeper debuted for Charlestown more than 40 years ago, then spent three decades living and playing in the Old Dart, during which he represented England over-50s.
After returning to Newcastle, he re-joined Charlestown before switching to Belmont last season, where he was a fixture in their No.1 team.
Muddle said a knee injury had limited the availability of Bristow, who was a regular in the district representative team before most of his teammates were even born.
** The NDCA will launch its Summer Bash T20 Competition in style with a long-driving competition at Rippit Golf in Broadmeadow on December 4.
** It was a big weekend for Novocastrians playing in Sydney's Premier Cricket competition. Former Newcastle City all-rounder Angus McTaggart had a mixed bag playing for Randwick-Petersham against Northern Districts, taking 10 wickets (7-35 and 3-53), but scoring a "pair" of ducks. Ex-Belmont opener Joey Gillard scored 107 for Gordon in their Poidevin-Gray (under-21) win against Sutherland.
