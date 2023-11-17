Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
What's on

Vintage warbirds take to skies for Newcastle air show

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN "BROOMY" takes to the skies in a vintage warbird, he isn't just flying a plane, he becomes one with a living, breathing beast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.