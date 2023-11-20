Newcastle harbour does contain the world's largest coal export port. So, if the protesters did succeed and Australia ceased its second-largest export, coal, worth $54.3 billion in 2022, then, apart from permanently shrinking our GDP, global greenhouse gases would actually increase. This is because the world's coal importers would switch their demand to other suppliers, such as China, Russia, Indonesia, the US, and South Africa. As a result, global greenhouse gasses would increase because Australia's competitors produce dirtier coal with a higher sulphur and ash content.

