Newcastle Heraldsport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Sport/Football

Emotional Craig Johnston immortalised in history by Northern NSW Football

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 22 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Johnston, centre, was honoured with a building in his name at Northern NSW Football's Speers Point headquarters on Wednesday.
Craig Johnston, centre, was honoured with a building in his name at Northern NSW Football's Speers Point headquarters on Wednesday.

Craig Johnston choked back tears as he was honoured by Northern NSW Football with a building in his name at Speers Point on Wednesday, just footsteps from where the legendary Lake Macquarie footballer honed his skills as a kid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.