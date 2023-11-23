Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Western Lake Mac suburb to get 1000 new apartments in housing shake up

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
November 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Approval for a new development in western Lake Macquarie brings up to a thousand apartment units near the town square.
Up to a thousand apartment units will be built in a new development in western Lake Macquarie, after council approved an application to increase its housing density, in what could become the new norm for the booming region.

