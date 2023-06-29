SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths has been locked in as the anchor tenant for the new town centre of the Watagan Park development at Cooranbong.
Johnson Property Group managing director Keith Johnson confirmed the "well-known and trusted brand" was set to open its doors by the end of 2025 after signing a long-term lease.
"It's fantastic for the local community to have Woolworths come to Cooranbong," he said.
"They recognise the growth of the area and the quality of the area."
Mr Johnson said he expected between 7500 and 10,000 people would use the centre, with the Watagan Park development featuring 2500 new homes and 1000 new apartments.
The Woolworths store is the first to sign on to open up in the 2500-square-foot shopping precinct, with more than 20 shops, a town square, office space, and about 380 car parks planned for it.
"It'll become a community centre," Mr Johnson said.
He said Johnson Property Group would start marketing to attract other businesses to the space now that Woolworths was on board.
A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed the partnership.
"As our customers increasingly look for convenient shopping locations close to where they live and work, we've had the opportunity to enter into a lease agreement for a site in Watagan Park," they said.
"We hope to share a further update for the local community in the new year."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.