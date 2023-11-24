Newcastle Herald
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Latest News

What it takes to earn a black belt in martial arts

November 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Ferraro, Piper Kirkwood, Ella Henderson, Kim Milligan, Grace Fatches, Sarina Attard and Imogen Kirman will undertake a day of exams to attain their black belts on Saturday.
Elizabeth Ferraro, Piper Kirkwood, Ella Henderson, Kim Milligan, Grace Fatches, Sarina Attard and Imogen Kirman will undertake a day of exams to attain their black belts on Saturday.

The idea of a black-belted martial artist is one of those rare things that permeates the culture but remains, in many respects, opaque. It's hard to find someone who doesn't have at least some recognition of the term, but easy enough to find a few who might have only a vague idea of what it means.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.