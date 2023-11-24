Jets wary of Mariners rising to F3 Derby occasion

Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton is wary of what a last-placed Central Coast Mariners outfit might produce after four consecutive losses but he hopes to leave them 0-5 after Saturday's relocated F3 Derby in Gosford.
The Jets and Mariners meet for the first time this season at Industree Group Stadium after the 5.30pm game was switched from McDonald Jones Stadium due to the damaged turf at the Broadmeadow venue.
The Mariners, the reigning A-League champions, are yet to post a point this season and sit dead last after four rounds, five points behind the seventh-placed Jets.
It's the Central Coast's worst start to a campaign in their 19-season history.
But while the Jets are out to continue their arch-rival's woes, Stanton knows the Mariners will be desperate to turn their season around.
"Even though they haven't had the best of starts, when you review what they've been doing they've probably [been] just a little bit unlucky with some of their results," Stanton said on Friday.
"They've had a big year last year, they've been travelling with AFC, so there's a lot of things they've had to deal with - a change of coach.
"They're going through that phase as well where there is a bit of change, so we need to make sure we're ready to go. When you haven't won for a while, you become really desperate. So I think it is going to be a very intense game."
The match will be both Stanton and Mariners mentor Mark Jackson's first F3 Derby in charge. Stanton said he hadn't really tapped into the rivalry this week but was eager to experience the derby first-hand.
"The players know what this means to the community and the region, I think both teams do," he said.
"So I haven't really had to talk too much about that, I think they all know it's a big game.
"I think the main thing is, if we go there and play how we've been playing with the right intensity, the right intent, the way we want to display to the fans, I think we'll do really well.
"In saying that, it's a derby, there's bragging rights up and I think our fans would like to win this one."
Both sides return from a week off after the international break last weekend.
Novocastrian striker Archie Goodwin is "good to go" and will likely play his first game this season following back surgery, Stanton said, but Reno Piscopo will "probably" be held back "one more week".
Lucas Mauragis and Mark Natta returned from Olyroos duty "in good shape" and are also likely.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.