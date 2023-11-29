Food Bites: chef Nic Poelaert to put Choux Patisserie on market

Nic began his cooking career at Michelin star restaurant La Meunerie in Belgium then went on to work with the likes of Gordon Ramsay at his flagship restaurant in London. He also worked with Michel Bras in the south of France, Shannon Bennett at the original Vue de Monde in Melbourne, and Matthew Wilkinson at Circa the Prince. In 2009 Nic opened Embrasse and numerous accolades followed, including two chef of the year awards.

