Newcastle Herald
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Hunter golfer Corey Lamb achieves 'dream' by qualifying for Australian Open

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 27 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter golfer Corey Lamb qualified on Monday for the Australian Open. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Hunter golfer Corey Lamb qualified on Monday for the Australian Open. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

HUNTER golfer Corey Lamb will achieve a long-held dream later this week after qualifying for his maiden Australian Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.