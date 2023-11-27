The renewable energy sector needs thousands of workers and this course aims to find them

WORKERS hoping to crack the renewable energy market will soon get new insight into future careers through a dedicated micro course.
Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) and TAFE NSW are creating a renewable trade taster course, designed to be taken online in just a few hours.
"This is really important because a lot of stakeholders have said it's unclear to them what kind of roles are available in the renewable energy industry and how they can gain the skills to take advantage of employment opportunities," EnergyCo director of planning policy Tom Watt told the Newcastle Herald.
The course aims to teach basic information on renewable energy roles before encouraging participants taking on further relevant TAFE or university.
"[We will be] targeting some key people in the workforce such as school leavers, apprentices or other tradespeople who might be keen to come across," Mr Watt said. "But the course will be available so anyone can do it."
It is no secret the Hunter remains a hot spot for renewable energy plans. A renewable energy zone is destined for Hunter-Central Coast and would run to beyond Muswellbrook.
Other proposed developments, like the Hunter Transmission Project - which would help transport New England and Central-West Orana to Newcastle - have big impacts have the region.
Jobs in the sector jumped by more than 15,000 people between 2015 and 2019. The sector is expected to support 85,000 jobs by 2030.
"We need people out of other industries to help build the renewable energy zones," Mr Watt said. "Where we've landed out of that is the microskill delivery model."
EnergyCo executive director of planning and communities Mike Young said they will work closely with First Nations groups to provide up to 500 free passes to the course.
"We've heard directly from locals, including First Nations communities, that a key barrier to finding work in the renewable energy industry is a lack of awareness of the types of jobs in demand and the skills required," Mr Young said.
The course comes under a five-year national skills deal worth $3.8 billion, which includes eight microskill courses in other renewable sectors, including rechargeable vehicles.
The course will be available from 2024. A price is yet to be announced.
