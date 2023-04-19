Newcastle Herald
Clean energy sector is expected to support 85,000 jobs by 2030

By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 20 2023 - 7:00am, first published 5:00am
Many workers will be able to transfer their skills from the carbon economy to the emerging clean energy sector.
Australia's clean energy system will support 85,000 jobs by 2030 and 1.35 million jobs by 2050, new industry modelling suggests. In addition, current fossil fuel workers could fulfil up to 39 per cent of the demand for renewable energy jobs after 2030, with only minor reskilling needed.

