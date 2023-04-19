Australia's clean energy system will support 85,000 jobs by 2030 and 1.35 million jobs by 2050, new industry modelling suggests. In addition, current fossil fuel workers could fulfil up to 39 per cent of the demand for renewable energy jobs after 2030, with only minor reskilling needed.
The Australian Industry Energy Transitions Initiative project is based on three years of research into the challenges and opportunities associated with decarbonising the industrial sector.
It found that while most key occupations have a similar demand across the carbon workforce and renewable energy industry, there was a significant mismatch between the number of electricians, drillers, miners and shot firers required.
The energy transition is expected to require 21,300 electricians between 2025 and 2050, whereas the carbon workforce currently only employs 4,100 electricians, 17,200 less than renewable energy generation and storage.
Also, the current estimated demand for drillers, miners and shot firers in renewable energy generation and storage is only 700 workers, compared to the 17,200 workers currently working in carbon intensive industries.
"Whilst carbon intensive industries generally require more mining engineers and industrial, mechanical and production engineers, renewable energy generation and storage will require more electrical and civil engineers," the report says.
But while coal mining is anticipated to decline, there will be demand for drillers, miners and shot firers in mining minerals for electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar PV and batteries. Australia is already the largest miner of lithium, producing over 50 per cent of global supply.
"Continued demand for these minerals will see many drillers, miners and shot firers able to transition into these growing industries," the report says.
Australian Industry Energy Transitions Initiative program director Rob Kelly said significant investment would be required to ensure that the right skills were available to ensure a successful transition to a clean energy economy.
"Change is rarely easy, and the pathway to net zero emissions is no exception," he said.
"This is a complex transition, but there is also an opportunity to ensure Australia is able to navigate the challenges and ensure the nation is well-positioned for global competitiveness in a decarbonising global economy."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
