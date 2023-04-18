Fears energy infrastructure costs could blow-out by 40%

Newcastle Herald
AEMO warns energy transmission infrastructure costs could blow-out due to supply chain pressure

Updated April 19 2023 - 8:31am, first published 5:00am
The cost of building new clean energy transmission infrastructure could be 40 per cent higher than what originally estimated, the Australian Energy Market Operator has warned.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

