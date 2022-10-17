Newcastle Herald
A new high voltage connection will be built between Bayswater and Eraring power stations as part of the Hunter Renewable Energy Zone

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated October 17 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:30pm
New Bayswater-Eraring connection

A new high voltage connection will be built between Bayswater and Eraring power stations as part of a plan to reinforce the state's evolving clean energy grid.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

