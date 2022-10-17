New Bayswater-Eraring connection

A new high voltage connection will be built between Bayswater and Eraring power stations as part of a plan to reinforce the state's evolving clean energy grid.
At present, Eraring has a high voltage connection to the Central Coast and Sydney network, while Bayswater has a connection that runs west and then south.
The proposed new 500 kilovolt Eraring-Bayswater connection is part of the Hunter Transmission Project (HTP), which is part of group of projects that will help connect the Central West-Orana, New England and Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zones.
A draft EnergyCo Network Infrastructure Strategy report says the HTP will help address shortfalls during peak demand periods following the closure of coal-fired power plants (Liddell 2023, Eraring 2025 and Vales Point mid-2030s).
"The HTP will enable generation from outside the Sydney, Newcastle Wollongong region to reach NSW's biggest and most populated demand centre during these periods. In the interim, the Waratah Super Battery will provide an innovative non-network solution ahead of Eraring's scheduled closure to ensure NSW electricity supply remains stable," the draft strategy says.
Given the critical role it will play in the NSW transmission network, the first stage of the HTP needs to be delivered by 2027-28.
The route of the new connection is likely to make use of existing infrastructure between the Upper and Lower Hunter. Community consultation is due to commence in coming months.
The project will complement the 700 megawatt Waratah Super Battery, to be built on the site of the former Munmorah Power Station.
The battery project will create up to 150 construction jobs and approximately 10-15 permanent jobs. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, pending approval, and would be completed by mid-2025 in advance of Eraring Power Station's earliest closure date.
The NSW Government has issued a formal direction to Transgrid as Network Operator to carry out the Waratah Super Battery Priority Transmission Infrastructure Project including designing a $30 million control system to trigger the battery into operation when additional energy is required.
As part of the project Transgrid will carry out $150 million in upgrades to existing transmission lines and substations to enable additional energy generated in regional NSW to be delivered to consumers.
Transgrid will also develop, install and operate a $30 million System Integrity Protection Scheme to monitor the network for disruptions, trigger the super battery into action when required, and dial down energy elsewhere in the grid to balance supply.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
