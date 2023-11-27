Newcastle Herald
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Jets confident pitch has been repaired after supercross event

By Robert Dillon
November 27 2023 - 8:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonald Jones Stadium before the supercross event. Picture by Marina Neil
McDonald Jones Stadium before the supercross event. Picture by Marina Neil

JETS executive chairman Shane Mattiske is confident the pitch at McDonald Jones Stadium will be in suitable condition for Sunday's clash with Melbourne City, after undergoing post-supercross repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.