Jets confident pitch has been repaired after supercross event

JETS executive chairman Shane Mattiske is confident the pitch at McDonald Jones Stadium will be in suitable condition for Sunday's clash with Melbourne City, after undergoing post-supercross repairs.
Newcastle's home game against Central Coast last weekend was transferred to Gosford when the playing surface was rendered unusable by the recent motorcycle event.
"There's been a strong focus on getting the turf into shape, and the switch with the Mariners gave the stadium an extra week of preparation time," Mattiske said.
"There's absolute confidence that against Melbourne City on Sunday, the game will not only go ahead but the pitch will allow us to play the style of football we want to play."
Asked if the Jets were disappointed about the inconvenience of having to transfer a home game, Mattiske said he understood that Venues NSW used stadiums for a variety of different events.
"How you balance these sort of events with football and also rugby league is an ongoing conversation," he said.
"I know there were some learnings to come out of what's happened with the supercross event, in terms of how they manage the venue."
Newcastle suffered a 3-1 loss at Gosford on Saturday night but will benefit from two home games against the Mariners later in the season.
Meanwhile, the Jets are hopeful attacker Reno Piscopo will play his first game of the season on Sunday.
