Wednesday, 29 November 2023
McDonald Jones Stadium pitch on track for Jets' A-League return

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
November 29 2023 - 3:00pm
Lucas Mauragis. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle are looking forward to regaining a "home-game advantage" against Melbourne City at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday after an early inspection of the pitch cleared it for the round six A-League Men's match.

