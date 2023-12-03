Taking a wander around the origins of Newcastle's 'Orrett's Paddock'

Earlier, when Newcastle mining was ending after about 90 years, the A.A.Coy began to seriously sub-divide and sell more of its old colliery land. Because of the need to provide services to several Cooks Hill mines, some of the suburb was actually subdivided from 1860. Yet, somehow, a large parcel of the A.A.Coy's estate around the future Mosbri Crescent below the hill there remained undeveloped in late 1951. I remember this so-called "Orrett's Paddock" as a wasteland, a dumping place for rubbish. It was also rumoured to have been a hoped-for replacement site for Lake Macquarie's Blackalls Park zoo.