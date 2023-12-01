Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Local Government

Jeremy Bath wrote Neylon letters, says maritime museum head

Donna Page
By Donna Page
December 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Bath and Newcastle Museum director Julie Baird with part of the maritime museum collection in a Carrington warehouse in 2019.
Jeremy Bath and Newcastle Museum director Julie Baird with part of the maritime museum collection in a Carrington warehouse in 2019.

FORMER Newcastle councillor Bob Cook was not sure what the problem was.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.