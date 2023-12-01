Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Latest News
Opinion

I was one of 109 people arrested for blockading Newcastle's coal port

By Anjali Beams
December 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anjali Beams at the Rising Tide blockade of the Port of Newcastle. Picture: supplied
Anjali Beams at the Rising Tide blockade of the Port of Newcastle. Picture: supplied

I celebrated the end of year 12 by joining Australia's largest civil disobedience for the climate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.