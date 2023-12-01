I was one of 109 people arrested for blockading Newcastle's coal port

I am not alone in this dejection, frustration, and anger. Many students like myself are also turning to civil disobedience as a last resort. It's the government's failure to act that's pushing us to break the law, to draw attention to injustice of climate inaction. We, the youth, are taking every possible step we can to forge the future we want to inherit. We need this mass movement of resistance to give us hope; that maybe we can turn this around, that maybe we can defy the pathway to destruction the fossil fuel industry is leading us down.