Monday, 4 December 2023
Trial of lifeline for domestic violence victims up for debate

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
December 4 2023 - 7:00am
Toronto resident Angela Finney, Labor Cr Adam Shultz and Labor deputy mayor Madeline Bishop. Picture by Peter Lorimer
AN old phone could become a lifeline for victims of domestic violence as Lake Macquarie council considers taking part in a 12-month trial with DV Safe Phone.

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

