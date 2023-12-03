Trial of lifeline for domestic violence victims up for debate

AN old phone could become a lifeline for victims of domestic violence as Lake Macquarie council considers taking part in a 12-month trial with DV Safe Phone.
The idea came to the council from Toronto resident Angela Finney, who wanted to link Lake Macquarie with the not-for-profit that collects, cleans, repairs and distributes old mobile phones to victims.
On Monday night, councillors will vote on whether to take up a 12-month trial of the program, with BOCSAR statistics revealing that on average, every day in Lake Macquarie police make more than two domestic violence convictions.
Labor Cr Adam Shultz said it's an issue that needs to be addressed.
"With DV Safe Phone we're hoping we can provide additional support and the community will get behind it, drop off their unused and unloved phones at key locations which can be reset and distributed accordingly," he said.
"I don't know how you couldn't support this, there's a small cost to council but in reality, given as I said before, we're talking about two convictions of domestic violence in Lake Macquarie daily alone - that's not including Newcastle, Cessnock or the Central Coast so I think it's something we need to look at."
People experiencing domestic violence can have their mobile phones damaged, taken, tracked or left behind if escaping a perpetrator - DV Safe Phone gives them the chance to make what could be a life-saving call when they need it.
Council investigations determined collection boxes would be best placed at Charlestown Library, Cameron Park Community Centre and Morisset Multipurpose Centre.
Each box costs $85 to purchase and it costs about $17 to send the donated phones to DV Safe Phone up to 5kgs, a small price to pay for the public's safety, Cr Shultz said.
"I think any support mechanisms such as this are really important to look and and we should provide them wherever we can," he said.
"Part of the process will be for council staff to go out to the community through the media, and make people aware this support is available in Lake Macquarie."
The idea was first presented to the council in September.
