Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

DV Safe Phone: Lake Macquarie council looks to help domestic violence victims

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 3 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Finney, Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz and councillor Madeline Bishop. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Angela Finney, Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz and councillor Madeline Bishop. Picture by Peter Lorimer

AN OLD phone gathering dust in a drawer could become a lifeline for victims of domestic violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.