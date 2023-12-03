Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Bargain buy gives Antonio first provincial winner at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
December 3 2023 - 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Roper on Golden Cow. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Anna Roper on Golden Cow. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Carlos Antonio took over training the family's thoroughbreds from his wife Natasha five months ago and on Saturday he prepared his first provincial winner at Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help