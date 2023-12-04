Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Council makes the call to back lifeline for domestic violence victims

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
December 5 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toronto resident Angela Finney brought the idea to partner with DV Safe Phone to the council earlier this year. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Toronto resident Angela Finney brought the idea to partner with DV Safe Phone to the council earlier this year. Picture by Peter Lorimer

LAKE Macquarie council has made the call to back a 12-month trial of a domestic violence initiative that could save lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help