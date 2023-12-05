Take your pick: Orange region's list of wine champions grows

This is six years old, almost seven, and it's as fresh as a daisy. It's delightful drinking, in fact. The vineyard is 800 metres above sea level, so this is unmistakably cool-climate chardonnay. Mid-lemon in colour, it has green apple on the nose, while the palate shows stonefruit flavours, as well as citrus and grapefruit, and just a hint of struck match. This is ageing gracefully and still has years ahead of it.