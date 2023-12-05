Nelmes joins local government leaders in Dubai for UN climate conference

Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes is in Dubai attending the COP28 climate change conference in a trip being paid for by Bloomberg Philanthropies.
City of Newcastle confirmed on Tuesday that Cr Nelmes was at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in the United Arab Emirates, where she was snapped in a photograph with former Hunter MP Joel Fitzgibbon.
Cr Nelmes was invited to COP28 in her capacity as chair of the Oceania steering committee of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, an organisation chaired by billionaire businessman and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.
The lord mayor is also on the Oceania regional executive committee of ICLEI Local Government for Sustainability, an international organisation which promotes sustainable development.
Cr Nelmes joined the lord mayors of Melbourne and Hobart at COP28 for the inaugural Local Climate Action Summit, the first time local government leaders have been invited to the international forum.
