Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Nelmes joins local government leaders in Dubai for UN climate conference

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
December 5 2023 - 5:30pm
Nuatali Nelmes and Joel Fitzgibbon at the COP28 summit in Dubai. Imaged supplied
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes is in Dubai attending the COP28 climate change conference in a trip being paid for by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

