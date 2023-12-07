Newcastle Jets fullback ready for possible Cortnee Vine showdown

Matildas' penalty shoot-out heroine Cortnee Vine looks set to return for Sydney FC when they play the Newcastle Jets at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
And Jets fullback and Swiss international Lorena Baumann, who could mark up against the high-energy winger, is ready for the World Cup star.
Vine, who became a household name by scoring the winning penalty in Australia's quarter-final World Cup win against France in August, has played just two games for the defending champions this campaign and missed the Matildas' two-game series against Canada in Canada.
But the 25-year-old has been named in Sydney's squad for their round-seven A-League Women's clash with Newcastle, which kicks off at 4pm Sunday.
"It's always exciting to compete against really good players and challenge myself, and don't give her any chances for a good performance from her," Baumann said.
The competition resumes after a weekend break due to a FIFA window.
Home-grown Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond, who is playing a four-game guest stint with the Jets, played in both games against Canada in the past week but is expected back in Newcastle on Friday and to start against Sydney.
Philippines forward Sarina Bolden, who also played at the World Cup, made a flying start for Newcastle with a match brace in their 4-3 win against Canberra in Canberra last outing.
"Our first game at No.2 was great because the crowd helped us a lot," Baumann said. "Unfortunately, we didn't win but the performance was good. So now it's all about having a good performance and ending up with a win."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.