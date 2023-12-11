'It's so bloody frustrating': more delays for Newcastle Post Office restoration

The timeline to restore Newcastle's historic former post office building has blown out yet again, with owner Jerry Schwartz expressing his frustration with the time taken to prepare a series of specialist reports required to obtain a construction certificate.
He told the Newcastle Herald this week that he had been advised that only about 65 per cent of the work had been completed to date.
"There are more consultants' reports needed apparently. It's so bloody frustrating," Dr Schwartz said.
"I'm ready to start spending money on the building but I can't."
Almost every aspect of the work relating to state significant heritage building is time consuming and requires expert input.
Heritage, architectural, building services and access, structural, mechanical, acoustic and fire engineering are among the areas that required specialist reports.
Delays with the project's progress captured the ire of Herald columnist Paul Scott who earlier this year wrote that the project's "inaction and unrealised announcements see the city's frustration morph into deep cynicism .. and the resultant belief that the PO's timely rebirth is little more than a cruel hoax".
City of Newcastle also expressed its frustration, noting that Dr Schwartz bought the building in late 2018 and development approval had been granted in April 2021.
Dr Schwartz hit back and denied claims he was land banking the heritage jewel.
"People should be glad the current owner is not a bullshit artist. I haven't deviated from my original plans, or put in an application to do something else," he said.
"My commitment has been there all the time. It's not in my interest to have a dilapidated building sitting there not doing anything. I don't land bank, I try and utilise what I can."
But Dr Schwartz said he remained committed to his original vision - an Indigenous cultural centre in the building's basement, shops and a cafe on the ground floor and a function centre on the top floor.
Once the necessary documentation has been completed, project will need to be referred to the heritage branch of the Department of Environment and Heritage before it can be submitted for certification.
What's happened since 2018:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.