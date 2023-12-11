Newcastle Herald
'It's so bloody frustrating': more delays for Newcastle Post Office restoration

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
December 11 2023 - 4:30pm
The timeline to restore Newcastle's historic former post office building has blown out yet again, with owner Jerry Schwartz expressing his frustration with the time taken to prepare a series of specialist reports required to obtain a construction certificate.

