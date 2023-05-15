There's been plenty of scuttlebutt and ill-informed yarns doing the rounds on why the PO redevelopment appears to have stalled. Last week on the morning show on 2HD, callers went unchallenged by the presenter for blaming the Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council for claiming the PO and letting it rot, despite the organisation having sold it Dr Schwartz in 2019. While other callers corrected these inaccuracies, why does anyone think the Awabakal still own the PO and seamlessly relate that inaccuracy into how The Indigenous Voice to Parliament will see civilisation crumble?