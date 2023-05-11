Newcastle Herald
John Hunter Hospital nurses share their passion for nursing to mark International Nurses Day, as NSW Health Minister Ryan Park says thanks

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 12 2023 - 9:00am
John Hunter Hospital nurse unit manager Sarah MacDonald with patient Pam Borthwick. Picture by Marina Neil
Sarah MacDonald knew she wanted to become a nurse after breaking her leg at age 10.

