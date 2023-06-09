Newcastle Post Office owner Jerry Schwartz has hit back at claims he is land banking the heritage jewel or otherwise deliberately delaying progress on its restoration, saying he is committed to his original vision for the site.
It follows criticism for the lack of visible restoration activity since he acquired the building in 2018, with Newcastle Herald columnist Paul Scott writing recently that the project's "inaction and unrealised announcements see the city's frustration morph into deep cynicism .. and the resultant belief that the PO's timely rebirth is little more than a cruel hoax".
The City of Newcastle spokesman recently said the council, "like many people in Newcastle, are losing patience with the owner of the site".
"It has now been two years since Dr Schwartz received development approval for the work and four years since he bought the old Post Office," the spokesperson said.
But Dr Schwartz says he remains committed to his original vision - an Indigenous cultural centre in the building's basement, shops and a cafe on the ground floor and a function centre on the top floor.
The Herald can reveal that builders are unlikely to be onsite until March 2024. This means a 2022 timeline that advertised the staged opening of the building, starting with the cultural centre in late 2023 and finishing with the conference centre in late 2025, will not be realised. However, it still may be possible for some parts of the project to be completed within the timeframe.
Dr Schwartz said the delays, which have included the pandemic, had been as frustrating for himself as much as anyone.
"People should be glad the current owner is not a bullshit artist. I haven't deviated from my original plans, or put in an application to do something else," he said.
"My commitment has been there all the time. It's not in my interest to have a dilapidated building sitting there not doing anything. I don't land bank, I try and utilise what I can."
A new Newcastle architecture firm was enlisted in February following the retirement of the project's original architect.
A team of specialist consultants has also been engaged to prepare the outstanding reports as quickly as possible.
Almost every aspect of the work relating to state significant heritage building is time consuming and requires specialist skills and detailed investigation.
What's happened since 2018:
Specific challenges relate to the installation of services and working with the existing building fabric.
Dr Schwartz said he had been assured that every effort was being made to deliver an architectural package by October.
The project will then need to be referred to the heritage branch of the Department of Environment and Heritage before it can be submitted for certification.
With the Christmas-New Year shutdown factored in, it is unlikely that work will commence before March 2024.
In the meantime, an emergency application is being made to replace the building's roof, which is leaking.
Dr Schwartz paid $18,000 to have 1.28 tonnes of pigeon poo removed and metal mesh installed in August 2022.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.