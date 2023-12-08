The wild and intense world of chess-boxing

The Chigorin variation appears as a strategic response to the conventional queen's pawn opening. As white tries to secure the centre squares with their D-pawn, supported by the Knight on f3, Buckland responds by developing his opposing Knight to c6, then the second to f6, working methodically through his early game. His structure was neat and logical; if it appeared quieter than his more aggressive opponent pushing his King's pawn forward, the payout would come in a move or two as the battle for the centre unfolded. The tempo was Buckland's. Now, all he had to do was keep it.