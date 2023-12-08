Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The wild and intense world of chess-boxing

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
December 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Buckland, 27, returned from the fifth Chess-Boxing World Championships in early November. Picture supplied.
Ben Buckland, 27, returned from the fifth Chess-Boxing World Championships in early November. Picture supplied.

Ben Buckland had the upper hand in the opening. He was playing the black pieces and had manoeuvred his opponent - the Indian contender, Asutosh Kumar Jha - into an uncommon variation of the Queens Pawn-Zukertort game named for the last great player of the Romantic era of chess, Mikhail Chigorin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help