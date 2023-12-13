Former professional surfer taken by a 'human shark', family says

"Your actions were based on hatred for something you have no idea about," one of Mr Davidson's family members said. "Chris was a good person, he wasn't perfect. He made mistakes, everyone makes mistakes. Yet you crucified him for something you thought was true. You demoralised him, took advantage of him. Chris was disabled due to a car accident and did not have the use of his left arm or shoulder. You, Grant Coleman, think you're the perfect human. You had no right to take Chris's life. You had no right to play God. You played judge, juror and you gave Chris a life sentence."

