Former professional surfer taken by a 'human shark', family says

A FORMER Newcastle man who developed an "obsession" with former professional surfer Chris Davidson said he was "trying to keep the community safe" when he launched a fatal one-punch attack outside the South West Rocks Country Club last year.
He was kicked out, and "loitered" around outside, pacing back and forth.
And then, half an hour after the initial attack, and only moments after Davidson walked from the club, Coleman struck him in the head with a right hand, knocking him to the ground and causing his death.
It was an act of vigilantism and Coleman was motivated by a desire to "protect young girls" and "keep our community safe", but the roofer and rugby player read a letter of apology in Newcastle District Court on Wednesday, saying he had no right to be "judge and juror of anyone's life".
Chris Davidson grew up surfing on Sydney's northern beaches and went on to compete in several World Surf League championship tours, before settling in South West Rocks.
He was famous in Australian surfing circles because in 1996, as a 19-year-old, he famously defeated world champion Kelly Slater in two consecutive heats.
His family read several victim impact statements in court on Wednesday, outlining how Coleman had ruined so many lives and should not have taken the law into his own hands.
"Your actions were based on hatred for something you have no idea about," one of Mr Davidson's family members said. "Chris was a good person, he wasn't perfect. He made mistakes, everyone makes mistakes. Yet you crucified him for something you thought was true. You demoralised him, took advantage of him. Chris was disabled due to a car accident and did not have the use of his left arm or shoulder. You, Grant Coleman, think you're the perfect human. You had no right to take Chris's life. You had no right to play God. You played judge, juror and you gave Chris a life sentence."
According to court documents, Davidson and Coleman attended the South West Rocks Country Club on the afternoon of September 24, 2022.
Coleman allegedly saw Davidson speaking with a 19-year-old woman about 10.20pm.
He then approached the pair and called Davidson "a paedophile".
Davidson and the woman moved into the poker machine area to get away from Coleman.
He followed them and CCTV footage played in court showed Coleman approach Davidson from behind while he was playing the poker machines and put him in a headlock.
The duty manager intervened and told Coleman to stay away from Davidson, but he continued to abuse him.
Coleman was escorted out of the club about 10.36pm.
He was then observed "loitering on the premises" and was told to leave by a security officer.
He was captured on CCTV footage walking back and forth along the footpath outside the club.
Davidson entered the reception area of the club about 11pm and told staff he would be getting the courtesy bus home.
He then walked out of the club's main entrance and stood at the top of the stairs with other patrons also waiting for the bus.
As Davidson left, CCTV captured Coleman appear at the bottom of the stairs. He walks up the stairs towards him and then swiftly punches him once in the jaw.
The punch knocked Davidson to the ground and he struck his head on the tiles, knocking him unconscious.
Coleman was spotted standing over Davidson after landing the blow, but he said on Wednesday that at that point he had stopped his attack.
"I realised what I had done," Coleman said. "I just wanted him to wake up, to gain consciousness.
Coleman left the club and went home, while Davidson was taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died a short time later.
Coleman gave evidence that he had known of Davidson for about two years and, after the attack, had told a psychiatrist that he did "obsess about him a bit".
"My obsession came because I wanted to protect young girls," Coleman said. "Just that I had heard rumours from his history and I just wanted to let him know that it wasn't acceptable in this community."
He said he wasn't laying in wait for Davidson to leave the club before the fatal attack and was instead waiting for the courtesy bus.
He said when he saw Davidson walk outside he approached him again to "ensure he knew it wasn't acceptable".
"It wasn't my intention to hit him until I got the mouthful of abuse from him," Coleman said.
Davidson's family had wanted Coleman to appear in court in person on Wednesday so he would be there in the room while they read their victim impact statements. But a mix-up with corrective services meant he had to appear via AVL.
"What a shock," one family member said. "What a waste of life. His and yours. "I ask you Grant Coleman to please let Chris rest in peace. Please leave his memory alone, because that is all we have."
Davidson's mother would say her son surfed all his life and was never attacked by a shark.
"But he was taken by a human shark," a family member said.
Coleman read a letter of apology to the court, saying he was "deeply, truly sorry" for his actions.
"I stand before you a broken man," Coleman said. "I had no right to do what I did and I take full responsibility. "I know I have caused much pain, sorrow and anguish. I never thought I would cause this much damage and it was not my intention to take Chris's life. I have no right to be judge or juror of anyone's life no matter how they chose to live it. The shame and hurt I have caused myself and my family for this heinous crime will go on to haunt me for the rest of my life."
Coleman, who pleaded guilty to assault causing death over the fatal attack, will be sentenced next year.
