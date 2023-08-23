Newcastle Herald
Grant Coleman pleads guilty to punch that killed former pro surfer Chris Davidson

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 2:00pm
Grant Coleman and Chris Davidson (right) had been drinking at the South West Rocks Country Club on the day of the attack. Pictures supplied
KICKED out of a club on the mid-north-coast, former Newcastle man Grant Coleman "loitered" outside, pacing back and forth before launching a one-punch attack that killed former professional surfer Chris Davidson.

