KICKED out of a club on the mid-north-coast, former Newcastle man Grant Coleman "loitered" outside, pacing back and forth before launching a one-punch attack that killed former professional surfer Chris Davidson.
Coleman, 43, the younger brother of NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, appeared in Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded guilty to assault causing death over the attack on Davidson outside the South West Rocks Country Club about 11pm on September 24 last year.
A charge of intentionally choking a person without consent was withdrawn and Coleman will next appear in Newcastle District Court next month to get a sentence date.
Chris Davidson grew up surfing on Sydney's northern beaches and went on to compete in several World Surf League championship tours, before settling in South West Rocks.
He was famous in Australian surfing circles because in 1996, as a 19-year-old, he famously defeated world champion Kelly Slater in two consecutive heats.
According to court documents, Davidson and Coleman attended the South West Rocks Country Club on the afternoon of September 24, 2022.
Coleman allegedly saw Davidson speaking with a 19-year-old woman about 10.22pm. He then approached the pair and called Davidson "a paedophile".
Davidson and the woman moved into the poker machine area to get away from Coleman. He proceeded to follow them and the two men were observed "grabbing at each other's shirts".
The duty manager intervened and told Coleman to stay away from Davidson, however he continued to verbally abuse him.
Coleman was escorted out of the club about 10.36pm. He was then observed "loitering on the premises" and was told to leave by a security officer.
He was captured on CCTV footage walking back and forth along the footpath outside the club.
Davidson entered the reception area of the club about 11pm and told staff he would be getting the courtesy bus home.
He then walked out of the club's main entrance and stood at the top of the stairs with other patrons also waiting for the bus.
Coleman then appeared at the bottom of the stairs and approached Davidson and "while standing very close... swiftly punched [Davidson] to the jaw with his right fist".
The punch knocked Davidson to the ground and he struck his head on the tiles, knocking him unconscious.
Witnesses intervened and pulled Coleman away before administering first aid to Davidson.
Coleman left the club and returned home.
Emergency services were called to the club a short time later and arrived to find Davidson, 45, still unconscious.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police launched an investigation and went to Coleman's home in South West Rocks at 12.36am on September 25.
He was arrested and taken to Kempsey police station where he was charged.
An autopsy report shows Davidson's cause of death was "blunt force head injuries following the assault".
