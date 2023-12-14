Burgers flipped as McDonald's Jesmond replaces Hungry Jack's

FANS of the golden arches will be headed to Jesmond in a McHurry as McDonald's officially opens its new restaurant on what was the Hungry Jack's site.
It's part of McDonald's national commitment to open 100 new restaurants and remodel half of its existing ones by the end of 2025, with the Jesmond location expected to inject $4 million into the economy and create more than 120 new jobs.
McDonald's Jesmond operations manager Matthew Watson said he's excited to open the doors and provide jobs, training and development opportunities for the local community.
"The new restaurant will provide customers with a friendly and convenient place to access food and drinks, whether they're popping in for a quick coffee or staying for lunch," he said
"As a local business, we are proud to support local charities and groups that are important to our customers and people, including Wallsend Maryland Junior Rugby League Football Club, West Newcastle Junior Rugby League Club and Wests Cricket Club.
"We look forward to serving up our great tasting, great quality menu and providing feel good moments for our customers."
Macca's Jesmond is hosting a grant opening from 11am to 2pm on Sunday with face painting, magic, puppetry and twisted balloons as well a $3 standard coffees until December 23 via the MyMacca's app.
The new restaurant is fitted with modern décor and features a dual-lane drive thru, dedicated partner delivery room, McCafe and PlayPlace for customers to enjoy.
It's equipped with solar panels, a heat recovery water system and LED lighting to help reduce emissions and energy use in the restaurant.
Mr Watson said McDonald's invests millions of dollars into training and development initiatives each year and offers recognised certifications in the food and retail sectors.
"We are passionate about supporting the professional development of our people and providing workplace skills applicable to any career," he said.
McDonald's is hiring across Newcastle in a variety of roles from crew, barista, management and maintenance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.