Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Richie and Michael Edwards savour Wentworth Park success

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 17 2023 - 7:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richie and Michael Edwards. Picture Taree Greyhound Club
Richie and Michael Edwards. Picture Taree Greyhound Club

Michael and Richie Edwards are considering a shot at the Gosford Cup with Jet Boots Tommy after he led in the trainers' first Wentworth Park quinella on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help