Richie and Michael Edwards savour Wentworth Park success

Michael and Richie Edwards are considering a shot at the Gosford Cup with Jet Boots Tommy after he led in the trainers' first Wentworth Park quinella on Saturday night.
Second elect Jet Boots Tommy ($3) started brilliantly from box seven to lead easily in the $6000-to-the-winner Maitland to Wenty Final (520m) and was never threatened.
He went on to win by 7.75 lengths from kennelmate Good Luck Buck, which finished strongly in a close go for the minors.
Greta Main trainer Michael Edwards is a veteran trainer who has returned from a break in recent years to prepare and breed dogs alongside his son, Richie.
"Dad wanted to get back into it so we got a couple of dogs and we bred Jet Boots Tommy's litter," Richie said.
The pair, who have 10 dogs in work, have trained city winners before but never a quinella.
"I put Jet Boots Tommy in and Dad put Good Luck Buck in, and I was watching him go around and I forgot about the other guy," Richie said.
"Dad was jumping up and down, and it was a foregone conclusion at that stage so I didn't know why. Then he said 'I think the other one got second'.
"That was our first quinella in town, so that was fantastic.
"Jet Boots Tommy has got a lot of ability. We're not sure where to go next with him. Maybe the Gosford Cup or the Derby."
"He's just got to get stronger coming home but he's got early zip and is really quick.
"He did that last time down there but got run down late, but he was pretty good last night."
