Ex-volunteer firefighter busted with medical equipment and emergency lights

AN EX-VOLUNTEER firefighter has been ordered to stay out of trouble after he was busted with medical equipment and flashing emergency lights.
Drew Chapman fronted sentencing in Tamworth Local Court after he was charged with possessing house breaking implements, ammunition, and goods suspected to be stolen.
The 19-year-old, who at the time of the offending was a volunteer firefighter with the Rural Fire Service (RFS), was sentenced to a 15-month community corrections order, or good behaviour bond for the offences.
Magistrate Mark Whelan told the court he accepted the crimes were unsophisticated and "opportunistic".
"It seems like there was no planning," he said.
According to police facts tendered to the court, officers seized lock and pick tools, a defibrillator, ammunition, and numerous items belonging to the RFS.
Chapman was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he made "nil admissions", the agreed facts state.
Two break-and-enter charges levelled against the 19-year-old had had previously been dropped by the police in the Tamworth court.
During the sentencing, Chapman's lawyer said the court was "dealing with a very young man" who had expressed remorse for his actions.
She said at the time of the offending Chapman was facing "significant instability" in his personal life, and had endured a tough up bringing
The lawyer said the 19-year-old had since made "positive changes in his life" since completely volunteer work, addressing health concerns, and seeking additional support.
She asked the court to consider a community based sentence to allow Chapman to complete programs and treatment which would assist him with "further insight into his offending".
"He has strong support in the community," she said.
Mr Whelan said he accepted Chapman experienced "difficulty" in his early life, which he said reduced his moral culpability.
He sentenced the 19-year-old to a 15 month good behaviour order for possessing the stolen goods and housebreaking implements, and ordered him to pay a $700 fine for possessing ammunition.
"In relation to the ammunition offence I accept that's in the lower range of objective seriousness as there is nothing to suggest he had a firearm to put it in," Mr Whelan said.
He said he hoped not to see the 19-year-old in court again.
In the wake of the charges, the RFS confirmed Chapman was immediately stood down from the service following his arrest in May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.