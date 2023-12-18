The five steps in $21 million Stockton Beach erosion action plan

A blueprint outlining five steps to fix erosion at Stockton Beach through a $21 million commitment will today be shared with a taskforce.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment will present the action plan at the December 19 Stockton Beach Taskforce meeting.
The blueprint sets out a program of initiatives that aim to improve use of Stockton Beach and reduce risks from coastal hazards after the NSW government pledged $21 million towards the issue before the 2023 state election.
It includes five steps starting with initial beach nourishment, obtaining approvals, completing sand nourishment activity, monitoring and facilitating ongoing beach management.
The initial beach nourishment of 130,000 cubic metres of sand was delivered to Stockton during October and November as part of a $6.3 million project.
The work was completed by the NSW government, and funded by the Federal Government and the City of Newcastle.
The next steps include gaining approval to access sand that can be used for the nourishment activities, awarding a dredging contract and completing the large-scale beach repair activity.
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley will assume the role of Chair of the Stockton Beach Taskforce and act on the next steps.
"The community of Stockton has never stopped fighting for their beach, and we're with them all the way," Ms Catley said.
"You can already see the difference. As Minister for the Hunter, I know what the beach means to the locals in Stockton, and to all of us.
"We're serious about getting it right.
"That's what I take into my role as Chair of the Stockton Beach Taskforce.
"It's a complex problem that deserves a detailed plan now, not years down the track. We're locking in a future for Stockton beach, and the people of Stockton are part of that. They own this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.