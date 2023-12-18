Newcastle Herald
The five steps in $21 million Stockton Beach erosion action plan

Updated December 19 2023 - 7:57am, first published 7:46am
A blueprint outlining five steps to fix erosion at Stockton Beach through a $21 million commitment will today be shared with a taskforce.

