Reno on the mend as Newcastle Jets eye Adelaide United

By James Gardner
Updated December 20 2023 - 7:30am, first published December 19 2023 - 6:00pm
Reno Piscopo is in doubt for the Jets' trip to Adelaide. Picture By Jonathan Carroll
CREATIVE spark Reno Piscopo is on the mend from an ankle injury and hopes to be fit for the Newcastle Jets' clash against Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Friday night.

