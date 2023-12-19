Reno on the mend as Newcastle Jets eye Adelaide United

CREATIVE spark Reno Piscopo is on the mend from an ankle injury and hopes to be fit for the Newcastle Jets' clash against Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Friday night.
Piscopo limped off midway though the second half of the 2-all draw with Perth on Saturday after he was crunched late in a tackle by Giordano Colli.
Scans on Monday cleared the attacker of serious injury but he was on light duties at training Tuesday. He will continue rehabilitation and is on track to train Thursday.
The Perth stalemate was the 25-year-old's second game back from a calf injury.
The silky-skilled play-maker started alongside Apostolos Stamatelopoulos before dropping into a deeper role just before he was hurt and assisted from the field.
Archie Goodwin joined Stamatelopoulos up front before Trent Buhagiar replaced the latter and became the hero, scoring in injury-time for a 2-all draw.
It was Buhagiar's first goal of the campaign.
"I was relieved to get my first goal of the season and get the monkey off the back," Buhagiar said. "Hopefully, I can roll on with that and get more goals. It definitely gives you more confidence."
Adelaide are a dangerous team.- TRENT BUHAGIAR
Buhagiar started the opening six rounds, providing three assists, and is likely to get the nod against Adelaide if Piscopo is ruled out.
"Obviously, I am a different type of player to Reno," he said. "Stamma and I work well together. We had that connection in pre-season and at the start of the season. If that happens, I'm sure it will work out well."
The Jets are in ninth spot on nine points, a point behind Adelaide, who have lost three on the trot.
"You are always looking at the ladder," Buhagiar said. "We are more focused on playing our football. If we are playing our football, the results will come.
"In this league everyone is close, anyone can beat anyone. If we can get form together and win a few on the trot we will be right up there.
"Adelaide are a dangerous team. They are young and very dynamic and powerful.
"We are definitely improving each week. We are starting to play better football and get results here and there.
"As we saw in the first half against Perth, we dominated. We have the quality to dominate teams. We just need to play out the whole 90 minutes in that fashion."
