Good look at what spurs sabre rattling

Does Anthony Albanese and his mob seriously think that putting a tax on empty houses owned by overseas investors will help the housing and rental crisis? Wealthy owners could easily afford to pay the tax anyway, and how many people could afford to pay the asking rent on these types of luxury homes? Very few, I believe. Would it not make more sense to encourage renters to consider moving to regional areas where there are cheaper and more plentiful homes available, especially as working from home is popular and there's plenty of work for tradies? This wouldn't fix the problem, but it would be a start.