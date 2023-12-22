Newcastle Herald
East or west? Newcastle starts debate over special entertainment precinct

Michael Parris
Michael Parris
December 23 2023 - 8:00am
The government's law changes are designed to support the music industry. File picture
New state laws have paved the way for Newcastle council to designate a special zone in the inner-city with later trading hours and "favourable noise controls" to encourage live music, but the location of such an entertainment precinct remains unknown.

