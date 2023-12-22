How much did your MP spend in just three months?

The region's federal politicians were among the parliament's top 50 spenders over a three-month period last year, a new data dump has revealed.
Politicians' expenses from July to September 2022 were released this week, the first update of MPs' taxpayer-funded entitlements in more than 18 months.
The delay led to criticism from the Coalition, and claims of hypocrisy from the crossbench, pointing out Labor promised to be a more transparent government than its predecessor.
Labor said an IT issue prevented the data's release.
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson and Newcastle MP Sharon Clayton both spent just over $138,000. More than 70pc of which went towards office facilities and administration.
First-term Hunter MP Dan Repacholi spent nearly $142,000. Office administration ($68,000) and office facilities ($51,000) were again the highest costs.
Shortland MP Pat Conroy, spent just under $199,000. The figure includes Mr Conroy's travelling abroad costs in his role as Minister for International Development and the Pacific, an area Albanese government has thrown resources at in an attempt to stifle China's growing influence in the region.
"I have been working hard to strengthen Australia's relationship with the Pacific family which deteriorated under the previous Coalition Government," Mr Conroy said.
"The only way Australia becomes the partner of choice for Pacific nations is through regular face-to-face engagement.
"It is vitally important in the current strategic environment. Our hard work in the region has helped deliver the groundbreaking Bilateral Security Agreement with Papua New Guinea."
The highest spending backbencher was Melbourne-based Labor Peter Khalil at $202,000.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spent almost $700,000, with the vast majority for domestic employee travel ($480,000).
The next biggest spender was Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke, at nearly $400,000.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton came in third, spending $363,000.
Ms Swanson, Ms Clayton and Mr Repacholi were contacted by the Newcastle Herald for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.