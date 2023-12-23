'Disheartening': police investigate after vandals tear up sports oval

TO SAY George Hyde is devastated would be an understatement following vandalism to Max McMahon Oval's pitch.
The oval curator was confronted with the damage on Monday morning, December 18, with tyre marks and mud leaving the pitch in dire straits.
Mr Hyde spends hours each week tending to the field, and said this act of vandalism is beyond devastating.
"It's a bit disheartening, for me it was pretty devastating to come up, given all the work I put in for the club and for the wicket week in and week out," he said.
"They've pretty much gouged majority of the wicket, the tread marks that have been left behind by the mud are quite deep, not beyond repair.
"I've got every faith that we will bounce back."
The damage happened sometime after Mr Hyde left on Sunday afternoon after watering the pitch with sprinklers for much of the day to revitalise it after the weekend's games.
He said it looks like motorbikes or electric scooters caused the damage, and has added about 40 extra hours of work.
Anti-social behaviour at the oval isn't new, according to Mr Hyde, who said something needs to be done.
"We had some activity over the weekend with vandalism and break ins at the facility, so that's not uncommon, that's sort of a weekly occurrence here," he said.
"Something definitely needs to be done, especially with you know, we're getting this brand new facility for the AFL and also the cricket club here, it would be a shame to see it impacted."
Funding was secured in 2022 for $3 million in upgrades to the oval's clubhouse, grandstand and amenities.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police have started an investigation into what they describe as "malicious damage" at the oval.
"Police have been told a large section of grass was damaged by a motorbike sometime overnight between Sunday, December 17 2023 and Monday, December 18 2023," a police spokesperson said.
"Police are conducting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
