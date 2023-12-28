Grassfire ignites in Adamstown rail corridor

A blaze has ignited in a major rail corridor near Newcastle, causing smoke and huge flames.
NSW Fire and Rescue were first called to the scene behind St Pius, Adamstown, at 5:40pm on Thursday. Trucks from Lambton, Charlestown and Cardiff rushed to contain the blaze, which appeared to have started from debris.
The fire, about 25x50 metres in size, remained at 'advice' level at 6:45pm. Emergency service crews remained on scene. The greater Hunter had a 'high' fire danger rating but a total fire ban had not been issued.
The state's Transport Management Centre confirmed trains were still running in both directions at 6:45pm on the Central Coast and Newcastle line. Goods trains also continued to use the corridor.
It is at least the second blaze near Newcastle train tracks in less than two months, after an Islington fire shut down the Hunter line in November.
