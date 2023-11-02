FIREFIGHTERS have been called back to the scene of a grass fire at Islington inside the rail corridor.
A Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crew rushed to the charred site on Fern Street about 7.50am on Friday afteer reports flames had flared again.
A FRNSW spokesperson said train track sleepers were on fire.
Trains appear to be running normally at this stage but people in the area should take care.
Trains have returned to normal on Friday morning after a fire at Islington.
A grass fire shut down part of the Hunter line on Thursday afternoon, throwing the commute home into chaos.
The fire had burned about two hectares of land on Fern Street next to the railway tracks by Thursday evening.
Some buses were replacing trains between Waratah and Newcastle Interchange overnight, though delays were expected.
Trains were running to Maitland and Telarah but were late.
Passenger services were back up and running, and returning to normal, for the Friday morning commute.
A GRASS FIRE in Islington has shut down parts of the Hunter trainline, causing commuter chaos on Thursday afternoon.
The blaze - which appears to be fueled by debris, grass and old timber - has burned about two hectares of land on Fern Street next to the train tracks.
Fire and Rescue NSW were first called to the site at 2:42pm and crews from four trucks worked to contain the fire. The Newcastle Herald understands no houses or shops have been threatened.
But commuters have been brought to a standstill following closure of the Hunter train line from Newcastle Interchange to Maitland at 3:30pm.
A Transport For NSW (TFNSW) spokesperson said trains were able to be turning around at Waratah and run from there to the interchange from just after 4pm. These rains are running to a changed timetable and commuters should check updates with station staff.
The Hunter line from Waratah to Maitland is being replaced by buses, which have been running since 4:15pm.
TFNSW is awaiting advice from Fire and Rescue NSW before opening the remainder of the line. The train track does not appear to be damaged from the blaze.
