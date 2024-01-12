Newcastle Herald
Newcastle council rescinds $56.7m recycling facility tender

By Sage Swinton
January 13 2024 - 5:30am
A concept image of the material recovery facility.
A concept image of the material recovery facility.

City of Newcastle has gone back to the drawing board on its planned materials recovery facility after rescinding a tender with the chosen builder and operator.

