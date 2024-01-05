Two forced to flee burning home in early morning emergency

Two people were forced to flee a home in Maitland after it caught fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW said the fire broke out at a Budgeree Drive, Aberglasslyn home about 2.30am, and the two people were able to evacuate after hearing a smoke alarm.
They were assessed at the scene, but did not require transportation to hospital.
Five firefighting crews battled the blaze, which was "significantly involved", from the outside of the home.
Firefighters managed to save a caravan parked in the car port and stopped the blaze spreading to neighbouring residences.
The home suffered serious damage with 75 per cent of the roof collapsed, Fire and Rescue NSW reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown but is under investigation.
