Two MP offices vandalised in two weeks

TWO ELECTORATE offices of Newcastle-based state MPs have been vandalised in two weeks, with political graffiti discovered at one and a window smashed at another.
Member for Charlestown Jodie Harrison confirmed to the Newcastle Herald her office on the Pacific Highway was targeted sometime last weekend.
Separately, a staff member at Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery's office noticed after Christmas that a window had been smashed.
Ms Harrison revealed the damage to her building was of a "political nature".
"The graffitiing of public spaces, including an MP's office, is unacceptable," she said in a statement.
"This issue [the Palestine/Israel conflict] is of high importance and sensitivity."
She said the NSW government respected the community's right to protest peacefully.
"Our focus is on keeping NSW safe and protecting the cohesion we have built in our multi-cultural, multi-faith society," she said.
Ms Hornery did not detail the specifics of the vandalism her office suffered but at least one window was smashed.
"Any criminal damage is horrible and this senseless vandalism has no place in our community," she said in a statement to the Herald.
"Regretfully this damage will only cost the taxpayer more to fix."
Ms Hornery thanked the police officers who attended the scene and investigated.
The vandalism at Ms Harrison's office was also reported to NSW Police.
A spokesperson for the Parliament of NSW said its security team had provided support to electorate offices in NSW in recent weeks to address "security incidents involving vandalism".
That included the Wallsend and Charlestown offices.
The spokesperson said the security team would continue to provide support as needed by working closely with MPs and electorate office staff to prioritise their safety.
