Teens accused of breaking into home and hotel rooms before taking off with cars

THREE teenagers, including one boy who fronted up at Wyong police station, are headed to children's court following an investigation into multiple alleged break-and-enter offences.
At about 1.30am on January 3, 2024, three males allegedly forced entry into a home on Edward Street, Moree, before taking off with a set of car keys and a Mitsubishi Triton ute.
A short time later, police believe the same group of males allegedly forced entry into a motel room on Boggabilla Road, Moree.
While inside, it's alleged the men demanded car keys before fleeing with a woman's handbag, and keys to an Audi. The vehicle was not taken.
The group also allegedly forced entry into another room, while armed with a knife, and demanded car keys.
The three men allegedly fled the motel in a Holden Commodore and the Triton ute.
No one was injured during the alleged motel break-in.
Police launched an investigation and located the Triton at about 8pm on January 3 on Tycannah Street, Moree.
The vehicle was seized for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, officers attached to the New England Police District attended a home in Moree and arrested two teenagers, both aged 15.
The pair were taken to Moree Police Station for questioning and charged with aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence; two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; and two counts of aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence while armed.
The two boys are also accused of demanding property by force in company with intent to steal.
After further inquiries, a 15-year-old boy fronted Wyong police station at about 9.40am on January 8 and was arrested.
He was charged with the same allegations.
The teenagers have not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Two of the teenagers were refused police bail and are expected to front a children's court on January 9.
The other teenager was granted strict conditional bail to appear before a children's court on January 22.
