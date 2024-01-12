Newcastle Herald
Beach fun and late, late nights rule in Monte Hermoso, Argentina

By Alex Morris
Updated January 12 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 3:58pm
The southern facing beach at Monte Hermoso is the one of the few places in all of Argentina where you can watch the sun rise and set. Picture by Alex Morris
My brother has been dating a darling woman named Costi from the South of Argentina for over a year. Part of my family's trip to Argentina is visiting her family's holiday home in Monte Hermoso, an adorable beach town of nearly 9000 residents. The southern facing beach itself is one of the few places in all of Argentina where you can watch the sun rise and set.

