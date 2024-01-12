Beach fun and late, late nights rule in Monte Hermoso, Argentina

Like many Mediterranean cultures, Argentinians are known for staying up late, and Costi's Italian family is no exception. With them we tended to eat dinner between 10pm and midnight. On Saturday night they cooked the "chivo" over the fire. The goat was strung out, its body still very much identifiable. A vegetarian, I flinched a little bit. After dinner, everyone stayed up for hours, drinking, talking and playing cards.